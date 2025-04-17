© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that any strikes by Taurus missiles on Russia's critical infrastructure will be regarded by Moscow as "direct involvement by Germany in the war on Kiev's side."
This comes after the future German Chancellor, Merz, suggested the possibility of supplying these missiles and striking the Crimean Bridge.
Adding: Putin Awards Maria Zakharova the Order of "For Merit to the Fatherland," 4th Class