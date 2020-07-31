Headlines & Musings

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7 views • July 31, 2020
Going over some headlines today July 31, 2020
The death rate is what the CDC is reporting. The issue is that the CDC death rate is lower than what the states are reporting - because the states are reporting two things in addition
1. old valid Covid deaths, being reported as if they just occurred this week
2. trivial covid deaths, where the person was dying - was taken to the hospital/SNF and contracted covid while there - then reported as a Covid death
The data makes this unequivocal/deductive.
The CDC does not give credit to #1 and #2
so the CDC data is good ironically.
It is the state daily reports which are misleading
The death rate is what the CDC is reporting. The issue is that the CDC death rate is lower than what the states are reporting - because the states are reporting two things in addition
1. old valid Covid deaths, being reported as if they just occurred this week
2. trivial covid deaths, where the person was dying - was taken to the hospital/SNF and contracted covid while there - then reported as a Covid death
The data makes this unequivocal/deductive.
The CDC does not give credit to #1 and #2
so the CDC data is good ironically.
It is the state daily reports which are misleading
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