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The 70 Weeks Prophecy
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47 views • March 29, 2020
The 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel 9 is the most amazing prophecy in the Old Testament. This prophecy from Daniel is the only one to use the name "Messiah" (another word for Christ), and therefore is quite an important prophecy for us as Christians. Follow along with us as we learn more about this incredible prediction!
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS 1. "Judgment Bus" by Bart Everson CC BY 2.0 2. "Obama is "Not" the Devil!" by Mlke Kline CC BY 2.0 3. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik 4. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/s... Designed by Freepik 5. Whtie Clouds on Green Screen by Piment Ajans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us8Ot... 6. Ariobarzan statue by Hadi Karimi https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 7. Wax seal by FreeImages.com/Neil Rhodes Content License (reuse allowed) 8. IMG_1052 by Brian Jeffery Beggerly https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 9. Model of Jerusalem pre-70 AD_1356 by James Emery https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/v... Designed by Freepik 11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik 12. 7 Angels 2 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 13. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 14. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS 1. "Judgment Bus" by Bart Everson CC BY 2.0 2. "Obama is "Not" the Devil!" by Mlke Kline CC BY 2.0 3. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/c... Designed by Freepik 4. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/s... Designed by Freepik 5. Whtie Clouds on Green Screen by Piment Ajans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us8Ot... 6. Ariobarzan statue by Hadi Karimi https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 7. Wax seal by FreeImages.com/Neil Rhodes Content License (reuse allowed) 8. IMG_1052 by Brian Jeffery Beggerly https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 9. Model of Jerusalem pre-70 AD_1356 by James Emery https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/v... Designed by Freepik 11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik 12. 7 Angels 2 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 13. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 14. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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