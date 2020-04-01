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** The Mandatory Vaccines for (Kung Flu/ Wuhan Coronavirus/Covid-19/Disease X) will be Triggered by the 5G Kill Grid – The Globalist’s Ultimate Killing Machine ** - Part 1/2
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314 views • April 01, 2020
** S.M.A.R.T. – Secret, Militarized, Armaments in Residential, Technology
** 5G is SMART Technology - THE GLOBALIST’S ULTIMATE KILLING MACHINE
** Back at the beginning of 2019, it was predicted there would be a link between 5G and a fake virus where the human population would be conned into draconian mandatory vaccination programs, and they would be tracked through an electronic tracking platform. On June 29, 2019, China adopted PRC Law on Vaccine Administration that took effect on December 1, 2019. The law provides for the “strictest” vaccine management with tough penalties where all residents living in China are legally mandated to be vaccinated and tracked. Wuhan, the epicenter of the so called virus was reportedly the province where 5G was rolled out on October 31, 2019.
** 5G technology uses the same phased array antennas used on fighter aircraft. These antennas allow the operator, be it human or AI, to designate or lock onto a target, through facial recognition or cell phone location, and cook a human body from the inside out like a hot dog in a microwave oven. When set to maximum power the operator can cook any living creature through the use of multiple microwave antennas. Designated lower settings can trigger release of vaccine administered pathogens throughout the body through electoporation that trigger symptoms that appear to be virus induced.
The con job goes like this.
Step 1) poison the population purposely to create disease that does not and would never occur naturally
Step 2) parlay the purposely created disease as being caused by something invisible, outside the realm of control or knowledge of the average person
Step 3) create a toxic vaccine or medication that was always intended to further poison the population into an early grave
Step 4) parlay the vaccine or medication poisoning as PROOF the disease, which never existed, is much worse than anticipated
Step 5) increase the initial poisoning, which is marketed as a fake disease, and also increase the vaccine and medication poisoning, to start piling the bodies into the stratosphere
Step 6) repeat as many times as possible upon an uninformed population because killing a population this way (the art of having people line up to kill themselves with poison……known as a “soft kill” method) is the only legal way to make sure such eugenic operations can be executed on mass and in plain sight, and now comes 5G to complete the Globalists Agenda.
** 5G technology also uses the pulsed mechanism of electroporation, and the Wuhan/Coronavirus outbreak is in the same area that 5G was introduced in China. DNA damaging vaccines will be mandatorily introduced worldwide. 5G pulsed waves enable any pollutants to penetrate the body more easily and give the appearance of a viral infection. This whole thing is a hoax, another fake pandemic on the way.
This is all about the vaccines!
The con job has repeated itself under different names, year after year (Corona, HIV, AIDS, SARS, Ebola, Zika, Mad cow etc.). What’s Next? Wuhan Virus and beyond. Most of the uninformed public reacts as programmed, simply because fear is PROVEN to trigger a narrowing of the mind, a lowering of IQ, a stimulation of the child ego (that looks for an adult to save it) and a reflexive obedience toward perceived authority.
Global Legal Monitor: https://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/
** 5G is SMART Technology - THE GLOBALIST’S ULTIMATE KILLING MACHINE
** Back at the beginning of 2019, it was predicted there would be a link between 5G and a fake virus where the human population would be conned into draconian mandatory vaccination programs, and they would be tracked through an electronic tracking platform. On June 29, 2019, China adopted PRC Law on Vaccine Administration that took effect on December 1, 2019. The law provides for the “strictest” vaccine management with tough penalties where all residents living in China are legally mandated to be vaccinated and tracked. Wuhan, the epicenter of the so called virus was reportedly the province where 5G was rolled out on October 31, 2019.
** 5G technology uses the same phased array antennas used on fighter aircraft. These antennas allow the operator, be it human or AI, to designate or lock onto a target, through facial recognition or cell phone location, and cook a human body from the inside out like a hot dog in a microwave oven. When set to maximum power the operator can cook any living creature through the use of multiple microwave antennas. Designated lower settings can trigger release of vaccine administered pathogens throughout the body through electoporation that trigger symptoms that appear to be virus induced.
The con job goes like this.
Step 1) poison the population purposely to create disease that does not and would never occur naturally
Step 2) parlay the purposely created disease as being caused by something invisible, outside the realm of control or knowledge of the average person
Step 3) create a toxic vaccine or medication that was always intended to further poison the population into an early grave
Step 4) parlay the vaccine or medication poisoning as PROOF the disease, which never existed, is much worse than anticipated
Step 5) increase the initial poisoning, which is marketed as a fake disease, and also increase the vaccine and medication poisoning, to start piling the bodies into the stratosphere
Step 6) repeat as many times as possible upon an uninformed population because killing a population this way (the art of having people line up to kill themselves with poison……known as a “soft kill” method) is the only legal way to make sure such eugenic operations can be executed on mass and in plain sight, and now comes 5G to complete the Globalists Agenda.
** 5G technology also uses the pulsed mechanism of electroporation, and the Wuhan/Coronavirus outbreak is in the same area that 5G was introduced in China. DNA damaging vaccines will be mandatorily introduced worldwide. 5G pulsed waves enable any pollutants to penetrate the body more easily and give the appearance of a viral infection. This whole thing is a hoax, another fake pandemic on the way.
This is all about the vaccines!
The con job has repeated itself under different names, year after year (Corona, HIV, AIDS, SARS, Ebola, Zika, Mad cow etc.). What’s Next? Wuhan Virus and beyond. Most of the uninformed public reacts as programmed, simply because fear is PROVEN to trigger a narrowing of the mind, a lowering of IQ, a stimulation of the child ego (that looks for an adult to save it) and a reflexive obedience toward perceived authority.
Global Legal Monitor: https://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/
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