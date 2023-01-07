Major Changes in Progress

Create New Account
79 views
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 15 hours ago

Planned and orchestrated changes are in progress that will impact our lives significantly. The cabal controllers are pushing for their “Great Reset”, while independent researchers and analysts are revealing their manipulations. We need to work together to inform those unaware and stop the drive into tyranny. 

~ recent Yeswise blog-casts – https://yeswise.com/insights.htm

~ archives – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm



