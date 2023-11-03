VIRAL: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni's Russian Prank Call about Ukraine's Counter-offensive

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has become the latest victim of a prank call by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus.
She purportedly made huge revelations about the attitude in the West about Ukraine's counter-offensive to push Russian troops out of its territory. Meloni confirmed that there is fatigue in the West regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Watch the full video for more.
