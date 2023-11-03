Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIRAL: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni's Russian Prank Call about Ukraine's Counter-offensive
channel image
GalacticStorm
2172 Subscribers
Shop now
43 views
Published Yesterday

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has become the latest victim of a prank call by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus.


She purportedly made huge revelations about the attitude in the West about Ukraine's counter-offensive to push Russian troops out of its territory. Meloni confirmed that there is fatigue in the West regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Watch the full video for more.


#Russia #Ukraine #GiorgiaMeloni #VladimirPutin #VolodymyrZelensky #Italy #G7 #West #NATO #RussiaUkraineWar #Kyiv #Moscow #JoeBiden #VovanLexus

Keywords
prank callukraine russian waritaly prime minister

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket