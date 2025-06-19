Smoke rises from the nuclear reactor attacked in Iran - part 2

Smoke rises from the nuclear reactor attacked in Iran.

We have information that the reactor in Arak is damaged, but it is not nuclear-active and there are no concerns about radioactivity leakage - IAEA

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran is operating normally, and there are no security threats to Russian personnel, according to the Russian Embassy in Tehran.

If the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is struck, the resulting disaster would be comparable to Chernobyl — this must not be allowed, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom stated.

Rosatom is not ruling out the evacuation of personnel from the Bushehr nuclear power.

“Operations at Unit One are continuing as normal... but we are just steps away from an emergency,” Likhachev warned.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed a strike on a nuclear reactor in Khondab, Iran. According to the agency, there are no radiological consequences.