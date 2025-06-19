BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Smoke rises from the nuclear reactor attacked in Iran - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 19 hours ago

Smoke rises from the nuclear reactor attacked in Iran.

Adding:

We have information that the reactor in Arak is damaged, but it is not nuclear-active and there are no concerns about radioactivity leakage - IAEA

Adding:

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran is operating normally, and there are no security threats to Russian personnel, according to the Russian Embassy in Tehran.

 If the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is struck, the resulting disaster would be comparable to Chernobyl — this must not be allowed, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom stated.

Rosatom is not ruling out the evacuation of personnel from the Bushehr nuclear power.

“Operations at Unit One are continuing as normal... but we are just steps away from an emergency,” Likhachev warned.

Adding: 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed a strike on a nuclear reactor in Khondab, Iran. According to the agency, there are no radiological consequences.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy