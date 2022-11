U.S. Dollar Tokenization Test Goes Live

Nov 22, 2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN11222022&month=2022-11 or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN11222022 For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 I wonder how hard it is to talk out of both sides of your mouth at the same time, because central bankers do that all the time. And even in this update in the prelude to a CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, what does the fed say? We're still studying this, we're still studying this, we're still studying this, but at the same time, oh, don't call it a CBDC, let's call it a CE. I'm gonna explain that in a minute. And they're gonna come out with something that is already being tested and guess who the Guinea pig is? Hmm? Your deposits? 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Testing the Digital Dollar