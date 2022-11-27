U.S. Dollar Tokenization Test Goes Live

ITM TRADING, INC.
I wonder how hard it is to talk out of both sides of your mouth at the same time, because central bankers do that all the time. And even in this update in the prelude to a CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, what does the fed say? We're still studying this, we're still studying this, we're still studying this, but at the same time, oh, don't call it a CBDC, let's call it a CE. I'm gonna explain that in a minute. And they're gonna come out with something that is already being tested and guess who the Guinea pig is? Hmm? Your deposits? 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Testing the Digital Dollar
1:33 Currency Exchange
4:28 Wall street Tests Crypto Dollar
9:14 Programmable US Dollars
12:49 Derivative Contracts on Gold
15:09 Why Own Physical Gold?
