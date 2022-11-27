Create New Account
U.S. Dollar Tokenization Test Goes Live
854 views
What is happening
Published Sunday |
ITM TRADING, INC.

 Nov 22, 2022
Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN11222022&month=2022-11  or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN11222022  For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: 
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 I wonder how hard it is to talk out of both sides of your mouth at the same time, because central bankers do that all the time. And even in this update in the prelude to a CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, what does the fed say? We're still studying this, we're still studying this, we're still studying this, but at the same time, oh, don't call it a CBDC, let's call it a CE. I'm gonna explain that in a minute. And they're gonna come out with something that is already being tested and guess who the Guinea pig is? Hmm? Your deposits? 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Testing the Digital Dollar

1:33 Currency Exchange

4:28 Wall street Tests Crypto Dollar

9:14 Programmable US Dollars

12:49 Derivative Contracts on Gold

15:09 Why Own Physical Gold? 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/u-s-d... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #CBDC #digitaldollar #gold

federal reservemoneygoldsilverschemeincdigital dollaritm tradingcbdcu sscamedollar tokenization test goes live

