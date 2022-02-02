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Mockingbird Media Blackout🧸🪁🪀😢😿Sen. Ron Johnson Hears About Crimes Against Humanity
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27 views • February 02, 2022
Thanks to SettingBrushfires: https://rumble.com/user/SettingBrushfires
https://thetruedefender.com/msm-blackout-of-doctors-pandemic-response-roundtable-represents-a-crime-against-humanity/
https://www.newswars.com/msm-blackout-of-medical-doctors-pandemic-response-roundtable-is-a-crime-against-humanity/
https://grandmageri422.me/2022/01/29/media-deploys-full-blackout-after-senators-forum-exposes-reports-of-horrendous-vaccine-side-effects/
https://ussanews.com/msm-blackout-of-doctors-pandemic-response-roundtable-represents-a-crime-against-humanity/
https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20220128/14237148/MSM-Blackout-Of-Medical-Doctors-Pandemic-Response-Roundtable.htm
https://trusttheq.com/common-law-being-enforced-to-launch-investigation-into-crimes-against-humanity/
1. Doctors testify before Senator Ron Johnson for 5 hours!
2. They call for the arrest of Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci, FDA and others!
3. Cancers will bloom out of control!
4. Hospitals get bonuses for killing patients.
5. Heart attacks!
6. 40% is increase in death rate!
7. Lots of other testimony
Senator Ron Johnson is the only member of Congress that cares about the truth that's being hidden by the Mockingbird Media when it comes to the COVID plandemic.
🧸🪁🪀😢😿CHILDREN ARE NOT BLOODY SEX TOYS, YOU DAMNED FREAKS!!!😢😿🧸🪁🪀
https://thetruedefender.com/msm-blackout-of-doctors-pandemic-response-roundtable-represents-a-crime-against-humanity/
https://www.newswars.com/msm-blackout-of-medical-doctors-pandemic-response-roundtable-is-a-crime-against-humanity/
https://grandmageri422.me/2022/01/29/media-deploys-full-blackout-after-senators-forum-exposes-reports-of-horrendous-vaccine-side-effects/
https://ussanews.com/msm-blackout-of-doctors-pandemic-response-roundtable-represents-a-crime-against-humanity/
https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20220128/14237148/MSM-Blackout-Of-Medical-Doctors-Pandemic-Response-Roundtable.htm
https://trusttheq.com/common-law-being-enforced-to-launch-investigation-into-crimes-against-humanity/
1. Doctors testify before Senator Ron Johnson for 5 hours!
2. They call for the arrest of Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci, FDA and others!
3. Cancers will bloom out of control!
4. Hospitals get bonuses for killing patients.
5. Heart attacks!
6. 40% is increase in death rate!
7. Lots of other testimony
Senator Ron Johnson is the only member of Congress that cares about the truth that's being hidden by the Mockingbird Media when it comes to the COVID plandemic.
🧸🪁🪀😢😿CHILDREN ARE NOT BLOODY SEX TOYS, YOU DAMNED FREAKS!!!😢😿🧸🪁🪀
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