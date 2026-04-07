Political Disillusionment and Emerging Battery Technology, an interview with John Ferguson

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Promises come and go—but innovation doesn’t wait. As political trust declines, breakthroughs in battery tech and energy systems quietly reshape the future. The real revolution isn’t in speeches—it’s in labs, startups, and engineers pushing boundaries while the world debates. Progress moves forward, with or without permission.
#Innovation #BatteryTech #FutureEnergy #TechTrends #Disruption
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