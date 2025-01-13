Managing Emotions Lowers Stress and Heals Our Parasympathetic Nervous System - Eliza Huie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do we become so overloaded with stress? And even more importantly, how can we offload the pressure it puts on our minds and bodies? Eliza Huie is an author and biblical counselor who addresses healthy ways to deal with stress by understanding the autonomic, sympathetic, and parasympathetic nervous systems. When our mental gas pedals get stuck on anxiety and stress, it’s hard to learn how to regulate our emotions which affect our physical health, but it can be done! Eliza offers advice on how to clear your mind, activate the healing parasympathetic nervous system, and reset your heart and soul when facing difficult times.
TAKEAWAYS
Be more mindful and pay more attention to what your body is telling you and act accordingly
Reduce the amount of noise in your life - everything from sound to input overload, especially social media
It’s critical to do a sensory reset often, which involves giving yourself time to be in complete silence and shut out constant overstimulation
Get curious, know your limitations, and remind yourself that you have a God who is limitless
