Managing Emotions Lowers Stress and Heals Our Parasympathetic Nervous System - Eliza Huie
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
20 views • 3 months ago

Why do we become so overloaded with stress? And even more importantly, how can we offload the pressure it puts on our minds and bodies? Eliza Huie is an author and biblical counselor who addresses healthy ways to deal with stress by understanding the autonomic, sympathetic, and parasympathetic nervous systems. When our mental gas pedals get stuck on anxiety and stress, it’s hard to learn how to regulate our emotions which affect our physical health, but it can be done! Eliza offers advice on how to clear your mind, activate the healing parasympathetic nervous system, and reset your heart and soul when facing difficult times.



TAKEAWAYS


Be more mindful and pay more attention to what your body is telling you and act accordingly


Reduce the amount of noise in your life - everything from sound to input overload, especially social media


It’s critical to do a sensory reset often, which involves giving yourself time to be in complete silence and shut out constant overstimulation


Get curious, know your limitations, and remind yourself that you have a God who is limitless



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4fGfWCJ

I’m Stressed book: https://bit.ly/4fJAI3a

Sensory Reset Challenge: https://bit.ly/3BSRsXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH ELIZA HUIE

Website: https://www.elizahuie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElizaJaneHuie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elizajanehuie

X: https://x.com/ElizaJaneHuie


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
nervous systemstressmental healthanxietyparasympathetictina griffineliza huiegas pedalsautonomic anxious
