Managing Emotions Lowers Stress and Heals Our Parasympathetic Nervous System - Eliza Huie

Why do we become so overloaded with stress? And even more importantly, how can we offload the pressure it puts on our minds and bodies? Eliza Huie is an author and biblical counselor who addresses healthy ways to deal with stress by understanding the autonomic, sympathetic, and parasympathetic nervous systems. When our mental gas pedals get stuck on anxiety and stress, it’s hard to learn how to regulate our emotions which affect our physical health, but it can be done! Eliza offers advice on how to clear your mind, activate the healing parasympathetic nervous system, and reset your heart and soul when facing difficult times.









TAKEAWAYS





Be more mindful and pay more attention to what your body is telling you and act accordingly





Reduce the amount of noise in your life - everything from sound to input overload, especially social media





It’s critical to do a sensory reset often, which involves giving yourself time to be in complete silence and shut out constant overstimulation





Get curious, know your limitations, and remind yourself that you have a God who is limitless









