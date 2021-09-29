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DID THE POLIO VACCINE REALLY ERADICATE POLIO?
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172 views • September 29, 2021
Suzanne Humphries, MD, speaking on Polio at the Association of Natural Health Conference in 2012. Edited by Brad Kaye with original source on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3gyYXGKd70w
This presentation by Dr. Humphries was usually called: "Smoke, Mirrors, and the 'Disappearance' of Polio."
Original full length video found here: https://healthimpactnews.com/2013/smoke-mirrors-and-the-disappearance-of-polio/
Article here: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/did-vaccines-really-eliminate-polio-covid-19-shots-linked-to-guillain-barre-syndrome-common-side-effect-of-vaccines-that-resembles-polio/
This presentation by Dr. Humphries was usually called: "Smoke, Mirrors, and the 'Disappearance' of Polio."
Original full length video found here: https://healthimpactnews.com/2013/smoke-mirrors-and-the-disappearance-of-polio/
Article here: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/did-vaccines-really-eliminate-polio-covid-19-shots-linked-to-guillain-barre-syndrome-common-side-effect-of-vaccines-that-resembles-polio/
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