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Those Refusing The Vax are Sent to KZ Camps - Remember Those Chemtrails [24.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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210 views • June 24, 2021
Note: Precise the same satanic Agenda shit is going on here in Denmark. The Satanist have been vuilding KZ Camps here to.
And 99,9% of all people here are totally brainwashed via 'Predictibe Programming' and 'Social Engineering'.
We are all fucked...

wil paranormal: Note that at the end of this video, they have removed the forecast for 2025 Depopulation Agenda which previously showed the U.S. losing over 200 million people over the next 4 years down to 99 million.

It now only shows 333 million people thus removing the 200 million deaths that is now occurring due to the death vaccine.

They are scared people that we know.

5G, Chemtrails, Covid Vaccine, Nano Chip and CryptoCurrency... They're all tied in to controlling you in the Future... Which is NOW.
Up to 80% of the world population is to be Culled... Eliminated... To make way for the 'Great Reset'.
Everyone will be totally controlled and tracked 24/7.

FREEDOM will be a thing of the past.
If you don't believe it, the Canadian government on June 22 at 1:30am voted to go Full Communism, 100% while the population was asleep.

Everyone woke up the next day in a Communist controlled country once admired around the world for it's FREEDOM.
That now is DEAD.

wil paranormal
41199 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uo5gA9vXAlzz/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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