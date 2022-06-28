Breaking: Military Jabs Extremely Toxic "Comirnaty" Serum More Potent Than Others

VAERS are deleting Vaccine-Induced Child Deaths, & the military is being TARGETED by the Jab-Trafficking Cartel! Dr. Jane Ruby joins the show to announce the newest Breaking News revolving around the Covid Vaccines. First, The military has been given disguised Clot Shots that do NOT have FDA or BLA approval. The vials that are being administered have been put together with different packaging to trick military members into taking it! Then, we have VAERS actually DELETING data on Jab-Induced Child DEATH!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com

Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV