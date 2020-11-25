© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep.193i | UK Gov expect high volume of Adverse drug reactions
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • November 25, 2020
#Adrian #Vaccine
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/
From my recent video on the & principles of public office we see that there are things that should be followed and adhered to by those serving us yet they are very clearly not doing that.
https://youtu.be/3SuhIiNgeXk
In this video we look at the Pharma industry speaking through a controlled UK Govern-ment mouthpiece and question why, if the vaccine is to be safe that their will be NO liability for the vaccine suppliers.
For example: https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma-not-accountable-vaccine-effect/
Also, why the UK govern-ment has put out a tender for an AI software tool to track the expected HIGH volume of adverse drug reactions to the forthcoming covid-19 vaccines.
https://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:506291-2020:TEXT:EN:HTML&;src=0
https://archive.is/2JXqO
https://www.sell2wales.gov.wales/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=OCT349068&;catID=
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/
From my recent video on the & principles of public office we see that there are things that should be followed and adhered to by those serving us yet they are very clearly not doing that.
https://youtu.be/3SuhIiNgeXk
In this video we look at the Pharma industry speaking through a controlled UK Govern-ment mouthpiece and question why, if the vaccine is to be safe that their will be NO liability for the vaccine suppliers.
For example: https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma-not-accountable-vaccine-effect/
Also, why the UK govern-ment has put out a tender for an AI software tool to track the expected HIGH volume of adverse drug reactions to the forthcoming covid-19 vaccines.
https://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:506291-2020:TEXT:EN:HTML&;src=0
https://archive.is/2JXqO
https://www.sell2wales.gov.wales/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=OCT349068&;catID=
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.