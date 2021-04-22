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Zev Zelenko, MD -- Recovering from COVID-19
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691 views • April 22, 2021
Dr. Zelenko is my hero of COVID-19. He was the first to focus on how to successfully treat COVID-19 in its early stages and set the stand for both prevention and treatment. I do not know anyone who has survived and triumphed, and contributed so much, with such spiritual resilience as this wonderful man. When his immune system was compromised, he recently contracted COVID-19 and is now recovering. He remains as resilient and as inspiring as ever, and he happily shares his love and wisdom with us. Very best, Peter R. Breggin MD
Dr. Zelenko's new website is https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/.
Dr. Zelenko's new website is https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/.
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