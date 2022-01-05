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Access Denied: Biometric Mark of the Beast Vaccine Passports Coming Soon
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235 views • January 05, 2022
On this edition of TruNews, what if technocrats were able to link your vaccination records to a mobile phone app that is also linked to your bank and credit card accounts? And what if the technocrats cooperated with pharmaceutical mad scientists to require an endless string of vaccination jabs for years to come?
How close are we to such a dystopian nightmare? It may be much closer than you think. Perhaps within the next 2 years.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/5/22
How close are we to such a dystopian nightmare? It may be much closer than you think. Perhaps within the next 2 years.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/5/22
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