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Prison Quarantine Centers, University Mandates, Mental Health Crisis, D1 Athletes
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40 views • January 15, 2022
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Courageous college student and division one athlete, Lexi Bonfe, joins the program to share her experience as an athlete who decided not to be vaccinated. Her situation, even though she had demonstrated natural COVID antibodies and a medical exception prescription from her doctor, resulted in social isolation, bullying, and discrimination. The sad reality is she is not unique, this is the normal conditions many college students are suffering through today on college campuses. It is important people are aware how damaging these conditions are to our next generation.
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect
Courageous college student and division one athlete, Lexi Bonfe, joins the program to share her experience as an athlete who decided not to be vaccinated. Her situation, even though she had demonstrated natural COVID antibodies and a medical exception prescription from her doctor, resulted in social isolation, bullying, and discrimination. The sad reality is she is not unique, this is the normal conditions many college students are suffering through today on college campuses. It is important people are aware how damaging these conditions are to our next generation.
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect
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