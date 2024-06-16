Seeing Prophecy Unfold in 2024 [Major Red Flags]

Pride goes before destruction,

And a haughty spirit before a fall.





The Proverbs don't lie, and for the United States, time is running out.





Lets take a look at the Word of God with prophetic insights based on the Holy Calendar of the Most High as revealed in the Bible. See how the collapse of the dollar with the end of the 1974 Saudi Arabia agreement, the grape harvest of the end times, and the rise of the BRICS nations might all work together to make 2024 one of the most remarkable years in the history the West. Get ready for what God is orchestrating next on the world stage. Get ready for natural disasters, bank runs, and war by putting 100% of your faith and trust in Jesus Christ.





