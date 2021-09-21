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Right Side Up (San Luis Obispo) Go Fund Me Account
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10 views • September 21, 2021
Right Side Up means children get a chance at childhood,
when they are stable with a Home Sweet Home.....
If parents are struggling
lets give them a helping hand
so they know that they have a community
to support them so they can support their children.
Julia Waldorf a Real Estate Broker in the States of Colorado and California has been on the mission of getting families into homes, especially single parented children for over 30 years.
Right Side Up is a 501C3 non-profit organization, so we are serious about placing children and their families into inheritable properties.
Please go to http://www.GoFundMe.com: Right Side Up San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo is the first stop on a tour of the USA to get first hand information to the people by video documentation regarding the children in the communities of this great Nation.
We will be interviewing the homeless shelters, Sheriff, CPS, Principals, Teachers, Students, Parents, and any of the general public interested in the welfare of our children.
So please welcome us as journalist first
to get clarity on the challenge that faces all of our communities
Second to place families into homes for not lazy but productive and focused parents on raising their kids!
when they are stable with a Home Sweet Home.....
If parents are struggling
lets give them a helping hand
so they know that they have a community
to support them so they can support their children.
Julia Waldorf a Real Estate Broker in the States of Colorado and California has been on the mission of getting families into homes, especially single parented children for over 30 years.
Right Side Up is a 501C3 non-profit organization, so we are serious about placing children and their families into inheritable properties.
Please go to http://www.GoFundMe.com: Right Side Up San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo is the first stop on a tour of the USA to get first hand information to the people by video documentation regarding the children in the communities of this great Nation.
We will be interviewing the homeless shelters, Sheriff, CPS, Principals, Teachers, Students, Parents, and any of the general public interested in the welfare of our children.
So please welcome us as journalist first
to get clarity on the challenge that faces all of our communities
Second to place families into homes for not lazy but productive and focused parents on raising their kids!
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