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AMG Rockefellers- Godfathers Of The Global Pharma MAFIA Cartel
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82 views • December 29, 2019
"AMG Rockefellers- Godfathers Of The Global Pharma MAFIA Cartel
Guess What Kills One Person Every 19 Minutes? Statistics are showing that deaths from pharmaceutical drugs are rising at an alarming rate. But don’t take my word for it. Just google the term “pharmaceutical drugs kill” and you’ll see headlines from major news organizations such as Fox and CNN.... Read The Full Article HERE:https://amg-news.com/rockefellers-god... » Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/American-Med... » Subscribe to American Media Group: https://amg-news.com/
Guess What Kills One Person Every 19 Minutes? Statistics are showing that deaths from pharmaceutical drugs are rising at an alarming rate. But don’t take my word for it. Just google the term “pharmaceutical drugs kill” and you’ll see headlines from major news organizations such as Fox and CNN.... Read The Full Article HERE:https://amg-news.com/rockefellers-god... » Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/American-Med... » Subscribe to American Media Group: https://amg-news.com/
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