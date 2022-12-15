Daily Word * 12.7.2022 * Carry My Words

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





* Text of audio:

Arise, My children, and carry My Words throughout the lands I send you. I will make ways where there are no ways. I will send monies where there were no monies.

I will place words in your mouth that you may speak boldly to people who do not know Me as you do.

You will change lives and set souls free if you will do this for Me.

Mark 16:15

And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.

Acts 10:42

And he commanded us to preach unto the people, and to testify that it is he which was ordained of God to be the Judge of quick and dead.

Matthew 10:7

And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand.

Matthew 28:19-20

Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

Isaiah 43:16-19

Thus saith the LORD, which maketh a way in the sea, and a path in the mighty waters; Which bringeth forth the chariot and horse, the army and the power; they shall lie down together, they shall not rise: they are extinct, they are quenched as tow. Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.

1 Thessalonians 2:2

But even after that we had suffered before, and were shamefully entreated, as ye know, at Philippi, we were bold in our God to speak unto you the gospel of God with much contention.