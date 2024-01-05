WEIGHT LOSS, Insulin, Sugar and Copper. 8 min InfoTalk. Robbins / Dr. Hornaman
How to lose weight? Adjust your copper-iron metabolism. "How does copper deficiency lead to weight GAIN?...the natural metabolism of the cell is being altered by [bio-available] copper deficiency. And by default, leptin, the other really important hormone for fat metabolism, [the saity hormone feeling satisfied] is altered. Being leptin resistant and insulin resistant at the same time...both are caused by iron OVERLOAD. The clearing of sugars, the metabolism of energy, requires bio-available copper. When you are flooding the body with both sugar and iron, you are immobilizing the copper in the body." ~ Morley Robbins and Dr. Amie Hornaman.
Also listen for discussion of metabolic syndrome and mTOR. Understanding the WEIGHT LOSS, Insulin, Sugar and Copper Connection and weight loss metabolism.
Morley Robbins, www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com and www.RCP123.org
FULL SHOW: Is Copper the Key To Weight Loss? Dr. Amie Hornaman interviews Morley Robbins, Oct 2023. Includes thyroid, T3 discussion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Meeo-yevyTc
https://therootcauseprotocol.com/the-thyroid-fixer-10242023/
The Root Cause Protocol STOPS:
STOP Taking iron supplements, iron fortified foods, anything with ‘added iron’
STOP Eating low-fat, high-carb, processed, refined foods
STOP Using high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners
STOP Taking vitamin D3 supplements or ANY foods fortified with vitamin D
STOP Taking calcium supplements
STOP Taking zinc supplements
STOP Taking molybdenum supplements
STOP Taking one-a-day multivitamins, prenatals, etc.
STOP Taking B vitamins from a bottle (get them from food!)
STOP Using synthetic forms of ascorbate/ascorbic acid and citrate/citric acid
STOP Using industrialized omega-6 oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil, etc.)
STOP Using fluoride (e.g. in toothpaste, water, etc.)
STOP Using colloidal silver as an antibiotic. [...nano-silver is ok]
STOP Exposure to environmental toxins, including unchecked blue light exposure and EMFs from electronic devices
Also See: www.EnergyMe333.com
WEIGHT LOSS = NO WHEAT + LOW CARB + HIGH HEALTHY FATS + HIGH BIOAVAILABLE COPPER
https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCocoOilWeightLoss.html
