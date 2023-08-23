'HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF WITH A GUN!

NOTHING CANBE TRUSTED IN AMERICA ANYMORE. SHE IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN. SADLY, THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS TOO BUSY INDULGING IN ENTERTAINMENT AND CAN'T SEE THE HANDWRITING ON THE WALL. THE NON STOP WARNINGS ARE BEING IGNORED. YOU BETTER GET ARMED AND BE RADY FOR THE ENEMY TO BUST DOWN YOUR DOOR AT 3AM. SHEER HELL IS HEADED OUR WAY AND EACH OF US MUST BE READY FOR HAND TO HAND COMBAT WHEN THE STOCK MARKET FLIPS AND WAR BREAKS OUT IN AMERICA. THE ENEMIES ARE OUR GOVERNMENT AND THE 100 MILLION PLUS ILLEGALS ALREADY HERE. WHEN THEIR FREE BEES ARE CUTOFF THE WILLBE COMING AFTER YOU AND I. WAKEUP THE BELLS ARE RINGING! CAN YOU HEAR THEM? PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!