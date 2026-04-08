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Ever wonder how power truly operates behind closed doors? This song pulls back the curtain on the subtle, often unseen, mechanisms of control. From polished smiles to economic pressures, it exposes the 'art of the steal' where nations are made to kneel. What's the true cost of 'order' when it comes at the expense of a country's very bones?