Etched in Secret: The Georgia Guidestones

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Created by Ben Bowlin, Noel Brown and Matt Frederick
Directed and Edited by Matt Frederick
Written and Narrated by Ben Bowlin
Featuring Noel Brown, Wyatt Martin and Scott Mize
Photography by Matt Frederick and Matthew Buzzell
Historical materials courtesy of: Wyatt Martin, Elberton Granite Association, Elberton Star, Hudson Cone, Internet Archive, Wikimedia Commons
Music:
"Building Eternity" by Noel Brown
"Lift Me Up and Hold Me Out" by Muir
"Fear" by Noel Brown
"Simpler Times" by Matt Wigton
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mf8FOlzWT8
Stuff They Don't Want You To Know - HowStuffWorks