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Dubaystep - The Album
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46 views • September 09, 2019
Dubaystep is my second full-length flat-Earth themed music-video album released free to help spread the word about this most important subject. My first album "The Flat Earth Movement," has now been censored twice by YouTube and banned completely by CD Baby. Please help share, download, and re-upload this free hard-hitting flat-smacking dub-tech album. You can also support me by purchasing the high-quality .wav album or CD:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
https://itunes.apple.com/us/author/eric-dubay/id766114364?mt=11
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tg6e4I5At3tK4CDSRv6X9
Watch and listen to "The Flat Earth Movement" rap album here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvikUWWLLdY
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.INFO
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=eric+dubay&i=popular&qid=1539316031&ref=sr_nr_i_20
https://itunes.apple.com/us/author/eric-dubay/id766114364?mt=11
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tg6e4I5At3tK4CDSRv6X9
Watch and listen to "The Flat Earth Movement" rap album here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvikUWWLLdY
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.INFO
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