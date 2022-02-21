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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2022
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260 views • February 21, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ne4UBWOelPii/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
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BENJAMIN FULFORD FULL REPORT TURKEY’S ERDOGAN ARRESTED, CANADA’S TRUDEAU ON THE RUN AS THE DOMINOES February 16th, 2022.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UImM2U62yfTa/
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-february-21-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of February 21, 2022
February 20, 2022 Constitutional Nobody US News
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 21 Feb. 2022
Compiled Mon. 21 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
. https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/12/29/the-true-story-of-the-kennedy-assassination-the-arranger/
G. Wars and Rumors of Wars:
Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for an immediate ceasefire.
Whatever is really going on in the Ukraine, u can bet if there is a major cyber event, they will blame it on Russia and use it as an excuse for radical financial reform.This world feels like it gets bumpier by the hour. https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/02/18/politics/treasury-banks-russia-cyber-meeting/index.html
US Vice President Kamala Harris says Europe is already on the brink of possible “War.”
They’re using the threat of WWIII to force the Federal Reserve, SEC and the Treasury to adopt Crypto.
Probably CCP going after Taiwan soon. What will Russia do during that potential chaos? Probably more confusion Ops. Inch closer to Israel? Final target?
Ukraine President Says he refuses to hide Biden and Kerry crimes and refuses to talk to Harris, “She’s no one.” https://twitter.com/SERGIO2448/status/1495243093620236290?s=20&;t=26FaMsZstk9zf0m3J_ASSA
H. Food, Fuel and Goods Shortages:
Europe has next to no gas left – Gazprom. Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe were 95.3% empty as of February 17, Russia’s state energy giant and major gas exporter Gazprom said on Saturday, citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.This means that Europe now has only 4.7% of its gas reserves left for the remainder of the winter season.The volume of active gas in storage facilities is 21% or 8.3 billion cubic meters less compared to the same time last year. In total, 44.8 billion cubic meters have already been withdrawn from Europe’s UGS this winter.
I. Planes, Trains Grounded Across the Globe:
Transport for London may go bankrupt without extra funds, claims mayor. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/19/transport-for-london-may-go-bankrupt-without-extra-funds-claims-mayor
Australia: city’s public transport system today, with all train services being brought to a halt. A breakdown in talks between the NSW Government and the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has resulted in all services on the Sydney Train lines and intercity RailLink line being cancelled.
J. The Cabal’s HAARP Weather Manipulation:
UK Storm Franklin: More wind warnings after Storm Eunice. The Met Office issues yellow warnings for wind and rain and 83,000 homes still have no power. Big flood alert in the Manchester area today. 400+ omes being evacuated. If you need assistance with accommodation we can put a call out on Fascist Twitter for you. https://twitter.com/carolinecoramuk/status/1495491721395900423?s=2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60452334
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ne4UBWOelPii/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
BENJAMIN FULFORD FULL REPORT TURKEY’S ERDOGAN ARRESTED, CANADA’S TRUDEAU ON THE RUN AS THE DOMINOES February 16th, 2022.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UImM2U62yfTa/
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-february-21-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of February 21, 2022
February 20, 2022 Constitutional Nobody US News
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Mon. 21 Feb. 2022
Compiled Mon. 21 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
. https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/12/29/the-true-story-of-the-kennedy-assassination-the-arranger/
G. Wars and Rumors of Wars:
Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for an immediate ceasefire.
Whatever is really going on in the Ukraine, u can bet if there is a major cyber event, they will blame it on Russia and use it as an excuse for radical financial reform.This world feels like it gets bumpier by the hour. https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/02/18/politics/treasury-banks-russia-cyber-meeting/index.html
US Vice President Kamala Harris says Europe is already on the brink of possible “War.”
They’re using the threat of WWIII to force the Federal Reserve, SEC and the Treasury to adopt Crypto.
Probably CCP going after Taiwan soon. What will Russia do during that potential chaos? Probably more confusion Ops. Inch closer to Israel? Final target?
Ukraine President Says he refuses to hide Biden and Kerry crimes and refuses to talk to Harris, “She’s no one.” https://twitter.com/SERGIO2448/status/1495243093620236290?s=20&;t=26FaMsZstk9zf0m3J_ASSA
H. Food, Fuel and Goods Shortages:
Europe has next to no gas left – Gazprom. Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe were 95.3% empty as of February 17, Russia’s state energy giant and major gas exporter Gazprom said on Saturday, citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.This means that Europe now has only 4.7% of its gas reserves left for the remainder of the winter season.The volume of active gas in storage facilities is 21% or 8.3 billion cubic meters less compared to the same time last year. In total, 44.8 billion cubic meters have already been withdrawn from Europe’s UGS this winter.
I. Planes, Trains Grounded Across the Globe:
Transport for London may go bankrupt without extra funds, claims mayor. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/19/transport-for-london-may-go-bankrupt-without-extra-funds-claims-mayor
Australia: city’s public transport system today, with all train services being brought to a halt. A breakdown in talks between the NSW Government and the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has resulted in all services on the Sydney Train lines and intercity RailLink line being cancelled.
J. The Cabal’s HAARP Weather Manipulation:
UK Storm Franklin: More wind warnings after Storm Eunice. The Met Office issues yellow warnings for wind and rain and 83,000 homes still have no power. Big flood alert in the Manchester area today. 400+ omes being evacuated. If you need assistance with accommodation we can put a call out on Fascist Twitter for you. https://twitter.com/carolinecoramuk/status/1495491721395900423?s=2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60452334
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