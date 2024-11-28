4 - The Evidence – Cosmic Ray effects on life and spirit

As confirmed by decades of studies, the effect of cosmic rays on life and, in particular on viruses and bacteria, is to cause mutations.

With the increase in the flow of cosmic rays, mutations increase in direct proportion.

For this reason, lately we are witnessing large animal deaths and subsequently various epidemics and pandemics.





Cosmic rays also act on our brain as astronauts have long experienced.

For many it increases cognitive abilities while for others it increases fear and anxiety.

These different reactions remain mysteries.