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Devin Nunes on Fire: GOP Needs to ‘Wake Up’: ‘We Should Not be Talking to the Mainstream Media'
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38 views • February 07, 2020
Posted on February 7, 2020 by sundance
Devin Nunes discusses attending yesterdays White House remarks by President Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment effort. Representative Nunes notes the DC media are “assassins” united in an effort to target their political opposition.
Source: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/07/devin-nunes-responds-to-dc-media-efforts-protecting-dc-resistance-operations/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Devin Nunes discusses attending yesterdays White House remarks by President Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment effort. Representative Nunes notes the DC media are “assassins” united in an effort to target their political opposition.
Source: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/07/devin-nunes-responds-to-dc-media-efforts-protecting-dc-resistance-operations/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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