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Vandersteel: The World is Being Raped and Pillaged by the Global Elite
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6057 views • February 23, 2022
Ann Vandersteel, host of Steel Truth Media, joins Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, to talk about chaos at the border, chaos in Ukraine and the Biden administration's ongoing attack on civilization. She warns that the globalist agenda aims to undermine our electorate by distracting Americans with repeated crises while the southern border goes unguarded, to disastrous effect.
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