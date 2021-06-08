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Guatemala Tells VP Kamala “Put Your Mask On Gringo"
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241 views • June 08, 2021
In an effort to pretend to care about the southern border crisis installed VP Kamala Harris made a trip to Guatemala whose highlights included protestors telling her to "Go Home" &"Trump Won" while the president Alejandro Giammattei was caught on a hot mic reminding the VP to virtue signal and put on her mask on.
(Sources familiar to the situation have implicated Infowars adding the alleged hot mic audio)
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60be972a6f791d6fb5f707cb
(Sources familiar to the situation have implicated Infowars adding the alleged hot mic audio)
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60be972a6f791d6fb5f707cb
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