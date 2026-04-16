Shadowgate

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The truth about information gathering on "ban the police", rioting, homelessness, dissention politics, Trump, and more and the great cover-up to provide false evidence to control the narrative. See who's behind the agendas America is facing on a regular basis, who's funding and who stands to gain. The fake news is controlled so you only see what they want you to see. Wiretapping the Obama approved and misleading the public on a grand scale.