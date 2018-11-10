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10/11/18 #CHINAGATE: FEINST_IN IS THE NEW(OLD) HIL_ARY #LOCKHERUP
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13 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/11/18 As the Big Tech Dow continues to plummet, we have to wonder if a smash and grab is underway. Meanwhile, the 40 year giveaway to China under the globalists was tag-teamed by DA_RPA, Hil_ary and D_ane, with the simultaneous creation of Silicon Valley and it's Chinese counterpart, Shenzhen.
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Jeff Flake attends the U.N.'s Global Citizen's Festival immediately after the Kavanaugh testimony:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/29/jeff-flake-chris-coons-global-festival-elevator/
Check out the BUILD ACT co-sponsored by Jeff Flake, Barbara Lee and other globalist Congress Members:
https://media.infowars.com/videos/f715045c-5707-4afa-be43-78462faa0fa4.mp4
Richard's Blum's Poverty Initiative funds social justice activism:
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/blum-poverty-initiative-launches-fall-2015
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please pray for the those affected by Hurricane Michael and Please continue to participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave every evening wherever you are!
CRYPTO donations:
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
10/11/18 As the Big Tech Dow continues to plummet, we have to wonder if a smash and grab is underway. Meanwhile, the 40 year giveaway to China under the globalists was tag-teamed by DA_RPA, Hil_ary and D_ane, with the simultaneous creation of Silicon Valley and it's Chinese counterpart, Shenzhen.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Jeff Flake attends the U.N.'s Global Citizen's Festival immediately after the Kavanaugh testimony:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/29/jeff-flake-chris-coons-global-festival-elevator/
Check out the BUILD ACT co-sponsored by Jeff Flake, Barbara Lee and other globalist Congress Members:
https://media.infowars.com/videos/f715045c-5707-4afa-be43-78462faa0fa4.mp4
Richard's Blum's Poverty Initiative funds social justice activism:
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/blum-poverty-initiative-launches-fall-2015
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please pray for the those affected by Hurricane Michael and Please continue to participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave every evening wherever you are!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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