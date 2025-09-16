Reject Machine Dependency, Reclaim Personal Responsibility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The biblical beast of AI threatens our very soul. The solution isn't better tech; it's reclaiming personal sovereignty over our health, wealth, and education. Resist the machine by becoming competent, self-reliant, and spiritually connected.
