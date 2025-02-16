BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 2/16/2025
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: USAID has been using your tax dollars paying media all over the world to promote left wing propaganda. And people are starting to suspect, finally, that the COVID release was intentional. There is a lot going on this week, so I will hit you with a few more news items before we touch on the Clinton's and Haiti in the X Files. Donald Trump's approval rating is at an all-time high and as usual fam, we'll end up with The Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Peter St. Onge - Legacy media is a tax-funded grift.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1889302240537547179


John Stossel - In just one year Javier Milei has transformed Argentina

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1888715499586101323


Chris Cuomo - Never seen anything like what happened in the Oval Office today...what is the true nature of change

https://x.com/ChrisCuomo/status/1889490456964374581


TT 13 John Cullen - Why did Trump order the vax when only one person had died from COVID

https://x.com/I_Am_JohnCullen/status/1853818957964496928


Drake finally responds to Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl show

https://x.com/munyachawawa/status/1890054584288076099


Just got the word that I've been let go after USAID was defunded.

https://x.com/jeremykauffman/status/1886770493342024010


Chelsea Clinton - Lies and conspiracies about my family and me are nothing new.

https://x.com/ChelseaClinton/status/1889043033322119204

