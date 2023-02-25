Donetsk is the Heart of Donbass

Donbass is not just a piece of land. Donbass is people. Descendants of miners who fought to the death without weapons in 1941 near Odessa.
All those who stay here and bring victory closer with their work are real heroes. Doctors, utility workers, rescuers, military, miners - they are all defenders of Donbass!
