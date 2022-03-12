Was this a CCP BioLab Facility taken out with a Space Force Weapon?

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Cred: Watchmans Duty
Space weaponry includes ‘Rods from God’ meteorites, molten metal cannons and weaponised asteroids
Cred: Watchman's Duty on Rumble.
STAR WARS The terrifying future space weapons – ‘rods from God’ meteorites, molten metal cannons and weaponised asteroids
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7970143/space-war-weapons-satellites-shoot-down/
Putin revealed a new alliance with China to create space weapons that could unleash havoc in the West if its satellites were targeted.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17127495/putin-alliance-china-space-weapons-plunge-west-dark-ages/
Russian and Chinese space weapons could send the West into the Dark Ages should it destroy satellites.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13344900/russia-china-space-weapons-crash-economy/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/who/vladimir-putin/
Putin's state owned TV issued a chilling threat that Russia may deploy the system to destroy some 32 Western satellites to render Nato missiles useless.
Putin used the weapon to destroy a redundant Soviet-era Tselina-D military reconnaissance satellite — blasting it into an orbital debris storm.
SPACE WARS Russia ‘conducts anti-satellite weapons test forcing ISS crew to take shelter from debris,’ Space Command reveals
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/03/04/flup-m04.html