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Was this a CCP BioLab Facility taken out with a Space Force Weapon?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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373 views • March 12, 2022
This looks suspiciously like a Space force plasma weapon. The site is unidentified in the source video. Unconfirmed location. The original video suggested it is a CCP biolab facility being taken out. Please do your own research.

Cred: Watchmans Duty

Space weaponry includes ‘Rods from God’ meteorites, molten metal cannons and weaponised asteroids
Cred: Watchman's Duty on Rumble.

STAR WARS The terrifying future space weapons – ‘rods from God’ meteorites, molten metal cannons and weaponised asteroids

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7970143/space-war-weapons-satellites-shoot-down/

Putin revealed a new alliance with China to create space weapons that could unleash havoc in the West if its satellites were targeted.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17127495/putin-alliance-china-space-weapons-plunge-west-dark-ages/

Russian and Chinese space weapons could send the West into the Dark Ages should it destroy satellites.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13344900/russia-china-space-weapons-crash-economy/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/who/vladimir-putin/

Putin's state owned TV issued a chilling threat that Russia may deploy the system to destroy some 32 Western satellites to render Nato missiles useless.

Putin used the weapon to destroy a redundant Soviet-era Tselina-D military reconnaissance satellite — blasting it into an orbital debris storm.

SPACE WARS Russia ‘conducts anti-satellite weapons test forcing ISS crew to take shelter from debris,’ Space Command reveals

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/03/04/flup-m04.html
Keywords
space forcespace weaponplasma weaponccp facility
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