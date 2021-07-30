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My Speech at the Anti-Lockdown protest in Edinburgh 5/09/2020 (edited)
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160 views • July 30, 2021
Edit: I decided to cut a small section out of the original video not because I was threatened in any way but because I simply chose to.
This was the speech I gave at the event which was supposed to last 5 minutes but I ended up getting cut off after 3 minutes because other people had to come on. Sorry mainstream pro-Independence movement but as of that moment in time, you had it coming.
This was the speech I gave at the event which was supposed to last 5 minutes but I ended up getting cut off after 3 minutes because other people had to come on. Sorry mainstream pro-Independence movement but as of that moment in time, you had it coming.
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