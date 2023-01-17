https://gettr.com/post/p2595li7c53



01/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, fellow fighters who are protesting in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo, noticed that our protest draws more attention than it did when we just started the protest last year. Every day, three or four waves of Chinese or Japanese pay attention to us and stop to look at our placards. Some people even stop by to ask questions.

#protest #paulhastings #colludingwithccp #shanweijian

01/13/2023对邪恶说不，在东京六本木普衡办公大楼前抗议的战友们注意到，我们的抗议比去年刚开始的时候更受更多的关注。 每天都有三四波中国人或日本人关注我们，停下来看我们的展板，有些人甚至来到现场问问题。

#抗议 #普衡 #勾结中共 #单伟建