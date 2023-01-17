https://gettr.com/post/p2595li7c53
01/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, fellow fighters who are protesting in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo, noticed that our protest draws more attention than it did when we just started the protest last year. Every day, three or four waves of Chinese or Japanese pay attention to us and stop to look at our placards. Some people even stop by to ask questions.
#protest #paulhastings #colludingwithccp #shanweijian
01/13/2023对邪恶说不，在东京六本木普衡办公大楼前抗议的战友们注意到，我们的抗议比去年刚开始的时候更受更多的关注。 每天都有三四波中国人或日本人关注我们，停下来看我们的展板，有些人甚至来到现场问问题。
#抗议 #普衡 #勾结中共 #单伟建
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.