Whole Foods prepping for the Great Reset with people barred from entry without QR codes

Whole Foods in DC can only be entered if you have a personal QR code. Origin was in California. Its spreading. Whole Foods is owned by Amazon's/Wash Post owner Jeff Bezos, a new world order tyrant.
#qrcode , #wholefoods , #qrcodegenerator , #qrcodes ,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.