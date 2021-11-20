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Terrorism(hounded to death)(literally)
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41 views • November 20, 2021
Those dogs are trained and someone is running them. There are two huge blond dogs with tags and now German Shepherds.These are the precise crimes against humanity that occurred under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.
There is no human on earth for whom I have any respect. I have lost all faith in humanity.
There is no human on earth for whom I have any respect. I have lost all faith in humanity.
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