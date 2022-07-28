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Bernadette Smith
The Connection Show
The Connection Show
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2 views • July 28, 2022

Bernadette Smith is an intelligent, grounded, and talented woman who believes in leading by example. When speaking at the State Capital in Michigan, she presented as a calming conservative the voice of reason, who leads and unites by example. She is a committed, productive, and hardworking leader, that helps mend division. As a State Committeewoman for the 2nd district in Michigan, Bernadette fulfilled everything she ran on and more and is now doing the same as an Ethnic Vice Chair focusing on what unites the people in Michigan and rising above what divides them. She is working to help educated and liberate citizens from policies that have not helped them. She attracts people of every race, creed, color, and nationality. Bernadette stands on upholding the U.S. Constitution, she carries a Biblical and Moral view and believes all people are created equal and she represents all cultures with her deep understanding of the issues that challenge us today. She carries a relational personality that draws you into truth and is a bridge builder. Bernadette is committed to visiting every county across the State of Michigan and meeting with every community to bring a message of unity, hope, and healing. Bernadette is also a pastor whose passion is that everyone comes to know, intimately, the heartbeat of our Heavenly Father. She enjoys teaching and demonstrating to others how to Trust God and Rest amid every storm. https://bernadettesmithministries.com...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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