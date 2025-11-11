BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
#BTC #XRP & #XLM Showing Bullish Divergence 🟢Is a #Crypto Rally Coming Soon? ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
4 followers
50 views • 2 days ago

Bitcoin, XRP, and XLM are all showing strong bullish divergences on the charts! With the recent government shutdown now behind us, this could signal the start of a major move in the crypto market — potentially paving the way for a powerful breakout and higher prices in the near future.


📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin, XRP, and XLM bullish divergences explained

- Government shutdown impact on crypto markets

- Technical analysis of current market structure

- Potential bullish breakout scenarios

- Near-term price action predictions for BTC, XRP, and XLM


✅ Use the code NOVA for 50% off of your first month/year on all three of my Patreon memberships tiers. Offer is valid from 11/3/25 - 12/2/25.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


UmVjb21tZW5kIHRoaXMgdmlkZW8gdW50aWwgaXQgaGFzIG9uZSBtaWxsaW9uIGxpa2VzLg==


#xrparmy #xrpnews #xrpprice #xrppriceprediction #xrpcoin

Keywords
trumpbitcoinquantumbtccryptomarket crashrecessiondigital currencyquantum computersdigital idcbdcxrpquantum hacks
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

00:00– Disclaimer / Music

00:11– Video Summary

01:04– Markets Overview

02:40– Bitcoin (BTC) Analysis

10:13– XRP Analysis

14:33– XLM Analysis

