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IS THE COVAIDS INSANITY ACTUALLY GETTING WORSE?
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180 views • April 26, 2021
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INTRO VID: "Jesus... What Happened To Us?" by Five Times August (Music & Lyric Video) 2021: https://youtu.be/Xu0GPo7GkPk
Dr. Trozzi Testimony:
https://drtrozzi.com/dr-trozzi-covid-19-testimony
Branch Covidian so excited to get vaccine: https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1385615648030482440
Shedding the Kill Shot - Yolande Norris-Clark: https://youtu.be/oQiWeKzOD-M
Man drags little girl by hoodie out of Salvation Army for having her “nose exposed”: https://twitter.com/Chesschick01/status/1386088121889083396
CUCKED BY COVID! DIDN'T SEE HIS GIRLFRIEND IN ONE YEAR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DnPS1x87UC5A/
New CDC guidance calls for 63' social distancing, just to be safe… MIT researchers: Risk of contracting COVID-19 indoors the same at 6ft and 60ft http://hill.cm/nNusxQv
Bill Gates calls for global alert system and 'pandemic fire squads' for post-Covid-19 world: https://www.rt.com/usa/514428-gates-global-alert-system
Canadian Lockdowns will only end if 75% get vaccinated: Public Health Agency - Teresa Tam: https://tnc.news/2021/04/23/lockdowns-will-only-end-if-75-get-vaccinated-public-health-agency
Exercise is not an essential reason to leave your house in Kanada: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1385684442136592392
Little girl in Kanada having a hard time with Covaids rules in skool: https://twitter.com/surveilz/status/1370439723790008324
Australia's Perth to enter snap lockdown after second COVID-19 case: https://news.yahoo.com/australias-perth-city-enter-three-070030038.html
Black Woman is Over Covaids: https://twitter.com/whalesonly1/status/1385922744458649600
Study Finds Anyone Still Wearing A Mask At This Point Is Probably Just Super Ugly - Babylon Bee: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1385752851788488705
Biden was the only one who wore a mask..... on a video call.... with world leaders: https://twitter.com/ChanceTyColeman/status/1385582878059376643
Smart white girl explains why eating meat is racist: https://twitter.com/FallerForIt/status/1385925720220835841
Here comes the #Monero is only used by right wing Russian hackers and terrorists meme! Get used to it, they'll be doing everything to pain privacy coin holders as terrorists. Monero up 10% on the news!: https://twitter.com/thenewsoncnbc/status/1385741341817180170
#Monero has now surpassed 10% of #Bitcoin’s transaction volume for 5 out of the last 6 days. This is the real #NumberGoUp, and it’s only getting started: https://twitter.com/sethisimmons/status/1385583444206526467
Holy Shit Dude You See That Door Marked - It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:
https://twitter.com/JacksMonero/status/1385691131451781121
Janet Yellen and Christine Lagarde discuss their journey down the #Bitcoin Rabbit Hole. by Brekkie Von Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/BVBTC/status/1386007826401611780
Christine Lagarde understands people who save are getting fleeced. But it has to be that way… It is resented by those who are only savers and not borrowers: https://twitter.com/maxkeiser/status/1386081502367297542
$2.37B of $USDT were deposited on exchanges yesterday. That torrent of money is second only to Feb, 3 that preceded Tesla's Bitcoin announcement: https://twitter.com/mskvsk/status/1385851136796762112
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: "Jesus... What Happened To Us?" by Five Times August (Music & Lyric Video) 2021: https://youtu.be/Xu0GPo7GkPk
Dr. Trozzi Testimony:
https://drtrozzi.com/dr-trozzi-covid-19-testimony
Branch Covidian so excited to get vaccine: https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1385615648030482440
Shedding the Kill Shot - Yolande Norris-Clark: https://youtu.be/oQiWeKzOD-M
Man drags little girl by hoodie out of Salvation Army for having her “nose exposed”: https://twitter.com/Chesschick01/status/1386088121889083396
CUCKED BY COVID! DIDN'T SEE HIS GIRLFRIEND IN ONE YEAR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DnPS1x87UC5A/
New CDC guidance calls for 63' social distancing, just to be safe… MIT researchers: Risk of contracting COVID-19 indoors the same at 6ft and 60ft http://hill.cm/nNusxQv
Bill Gates calls for global alert system and 'pandemic fire squads' for post-Covid-19 world: https://www.rt.com/usa/514428-gates-global-alert-system
Canadian Lockdowns will only end if 75% get vaccinated: Public Health Agency - Teresa Tam: https://tnc.news/2021/04/23/lockdowns-will-only-end-if-75-get-vaccinated-public-health-agency
Exercise is not an essential reason to leave your house in Kanada: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1385684442136592392
Little girl in Kanada having a hard time with Covaids rules in skool: https://twitter.com/surveilz/status/1370439723790008324
Australia's Perth to enter snap lockdown after second COVID-19 case: https://news.yahoo.com/australias-perth-city-enter-three-070030038.html
Black Woman is Over Covaids: https://twitter.com/whalesonly1/status/1385922744458649600
Study Finds Anyone Still Wearing A Mask At This Point Is Probably Just Super Ugly - Babylon Bee: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1385752851788488705
Biden was the only one who wore a mask..... on a video call.... with world leaders: https://twitter.com/ChanceTyColeman/status/1385582878059376643
Smart white girl explains why eating meat is racist: https://twitter.com/FallerForIt/status/1385925720220835841
Here comes the #Monero is only used by right wing Russian hackers and terrorists meme! Get used to it, they'll be doing everything to pain privacy coin holders as terrorists. Monero up 10% on the news!: https://twitter.com/thenewsoncnbc/status/1385741341817180170
#Monero has now surpassed 10% of #Bitcoin’s transaction volume for 5 out of the last 6 days. This is the real #NumberGoUp, and it’s only getting started: https://twitter.com/sethisimmons/status/1385583444206526467
Holy Shit Dude You See That Door Marked - It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:
https://twitter.com/JacksMonero/status/1385691131451781121
Janet Yellen and Christine Lagarde discuss their journey down the #Bitcoin Rabbit Hole. by Brekkie Von Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/BVBTC/status/1386007826401611780
Christine Lagarde understands people who save are getting fleeced. But it has to be that way… It is resented by those who are only savers and not borrowers: https://twitter.com/maxkeiser/status/1386081502367297542
$2.37B of $USDT were deposited on exchanges yesterday. That torrent of money is second only to Feb, 3 that preceded Tesla's Bitcoin announcement: https://twitter.com/mskvsk/status/1385851136796762112
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