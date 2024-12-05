Breaking Down the Trump Appointments & Much More | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 31

- Scott breaks down the Trump appointments with JMC





- Exposure operation underway with DJT’s appointments





- Nothing is as it seems – it’s a movie (In part)





- Is Trump beholden to Israel? Is DJT a DS controlled asset?





- Q and Israel





- Unite and support the man we elected CIC DJT





- It’s eerily quiet - Chaos is at the doorstep





- Can Hunter Biden now be able to claim the 5th amendment since he’s need

pardoned?





- Military, and truth and transparency is the only way out





- Will the USD collapse? Not according to Juan not according to DJT





- Will Gold back the USD along with other commodities?





- Infiltrated enemies in place with cross border invasion – sleeper cells to be

activated





- COG – Military martial law last resort to restore peace and resurrect the Republic





- The death of legacy media and submergence of what is becoming the “Podcaster Presidency”





- The patriot public viewers – without YOU victory would not be possible – salute!





- We the people revolution! We the People - Power to the people – Never forget





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





