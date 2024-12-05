BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking Down the Trump Appointments & Much More | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 31
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
64 views • 4 months ago

- Scott breaks down the Trump appointments with JMC


- Exposure operation underway with DJT’s appointments


- Nothing is as it seems – it’s a movie (In part)


- Is Trump beholden to Israel? Is DJT a DS controlled asset?


- Q and Israel


- Unite and support the man we elected CIC DJT


- It’s eerily quiet - Chaos is at the doorstep


- Can Hunter Biden now be able to claim the 5th amendment since he’s need

pardoned?


- Military, and truth and transparency is the only way out


- Will the USD collapse? Not according to Juan not according to DJT


- Will Gold back the USD along with other commodities?


- Infiltrated enemies in place with cross border invasion – sleeper cells to be

activated


- COG – Military martial law last resort to restore peace and resurrect the Republic


- The death of legacy media and submergence of what is becoming the “Podcaster Presidency”


- The patriot public viewers – without YOU victory would not be possible – salute!


- We the people revolution! We the People - Power to the people – Never forget


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


power to the peoplepatriot revolutiongold-backed currencypodcaster presidencyhunter biden pardontrump appointmentsdjt exposure operationcontrolled asset theoriesq and israelcic djt support5th amendment implicationsusd stabilitysleeper cell threatsmartial law contingencylegacy media collapsemilitary transparencyrestoring the republiccross-border infiltrationunity and vigilance
