Breaking Down the Trump Appointments & Much More | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 31

- Scott breaks down the Trump appointments with JMC
- Exposure operation underway with DJT’s appointments
- Nothing is as it seems – it’s a movie (In part)
- Is Trump beholden to Israel? Is DJT a DS controlled asset?
- Q and Israel
- Unite and support the man we elected CIC DJT
- It’s eerily quiet - Chaos is at the doorstep
- Can Hunter Biden now be able to claim the 5th amendment since he’s need
pardoned?
- Military, and truth and transparency is the only way out
- Will the USD collapse? Not according to Juan not according to DJT
- Will Gold back the USD along with other commodities?
- Infiltrated enemies in place with cross border invasion – sleeper cells to be
activated
- COG – Military martial law last resort to restore peace and resurrect the Republic
- The death of legacy media and submergence of what is becoming the “Podcaster Presidency”
- The patriot public viewers – without YOU victory would not be possible – salute!
- We the people revolution! We the People - Power to the people – Never forget
