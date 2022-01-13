Gettr Pay Will Be Launched in the Middle of This Year, Which Is Unique and Secure Two-Coin Ecosystem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/08/2022 Jason Miller: Next month we’re going to launch Vision, which will be a short video format that competes with Instagram Reels and also with TikTok. Coming up in the middle of the year, we’re going to launch Gettr Pay, which will be an online payment platform, similar to Apple Pay or Alipay. And it is going to be different. It will be a two-coin ecosystem. We’re going to bring crypto and blockchain to everybody.