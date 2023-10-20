Biden uses Israel tragedy to give YOUR tax dollars to Ukraine & Gaza

Glenn Beck





Oct 20, 2023





President Biden called for more foreign aid in a primetime address to the American people. But this time, he tried to tie Israel aid to Ukraine aid ... AND Gaza aid. This both-sides-ism, Glenn warns, likely won't work out the way Biden promised. Why is Biden sending aid into the territory controlled by terrorists who want to wipe Israel off the face of the earth? What message did he send to Jewish Americans when he brushed over antisemitism to rant about "Islamophobia?" When will we learn the truth about the number of American hostages taken by Hamas? Glenn also discusses the news that the U.S. Navy shot down rockets allegedly fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen at Israel. Is another adversary joining the war ... and how far will the U.S. go?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8q0oYW8JeC0