An 'Intentional' Special: "For Pete's Sake!"

Pete Santilli was the "Emcee" for the recent "Halt Hospital Homicide Rally 2" that was held in Houston, Texas at the end of May 2024. This video montage is "Vintage Pete" and we hope that you have as much fun viewing it as we had compiling it. This video reinforces the fact that Pete is a deeply compassionate man and a highly-committed Patriot!