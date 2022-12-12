Create New Account
U.S. Chipmaker Marvell Cutting Some R&D Roles in China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago
https://gnews.org/articles/509525

摘要：Santa Clara, California-based chip designer Marvell Technology Group Ltd is eliminating nearly all R&D in China as part of a realignment of its global research and development investments. It has peak employment of ~1000 in China. This is partly due to the weak demand predicted by semiconductor industry following the global chip shortage. However, the main reason is for the USA-China tension. USA is waking up to realize Communist China’s ambition to dominate the world for evil, so it is starting to decouple through technology. The trend of USA-CCP confrontation or even kinetic war is inevitable.\n

